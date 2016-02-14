Listen, we've got nothing against black tights. They're flattering, go with everything (yes, even navy or brown outfits), and they're easy to replace if and when they rip (which, admittedly, happens a little too often). But the runways at New York Fashion Week have us rethinking this cold-weather staple: What if our tights were actually a focal point of our outfits, rather than a subtle supplement?
Well, it may be time to give your black pairs a rest in favor of some louder or more colorful variations — like we've seen on the runways of Zimmermann, Alexander Wang, and Tanya Taylor. Whether they're printed with graphics, perfectly matched to the rest of your look, or making a literal statement with words, the selection ahead can add some sartorial excitement to any ensemble, regardless of how cold the windchill is outside. Before you write these tights off as childish or tacky, click through to see how some of our favorite labels are making them work. We swear, your black tights won't look nearly as appealing after you get a dose of this.
