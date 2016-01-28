This Brand Now Makes Tights For Legitimately ALL Shapes & Skin Tones

Nude tights (and lingerie) are definitely not created equal — “nude” tends to be quite narrowly defined as a few fleshy shades that are on the paler side. Nubian Skin has been the pretty rare exception to the rule, creating lingerie and hosiery for women of all colors. Now, the indie brand is taking its inclusive M.O. to the next level, thanks to launch of its plus-sized line, Curve.
“It's something we've been thinking about since we first created the hosiery range,” a spokesperson for Nubian Skin tells Refinery29. “We knew standard sizing covered a limited portion of the market, so it was always the plan to expand the size range if we were able to.” The British brand branched into more extensive sizing based on the success of its straight-size tights. Customer feedback requesting plus-size offerings “helped reinforce the decision,” says the spokesperson. “We definitely always had larger sizes in mind, but it was really helpful to know that our customers really did want it.”
The tights, which are available in sizes XL, 2XL, and 3XL, use Lycra Xceptionelle, which provides “amazing stretch and recovery capability,” the spokesperson says, making them equally awesome for super tall as well as amply curvy wearers. ”[The material] eliminates the need for additional panels, which is traditionally how plus-size hosiery is made, so it offers more comfort and a better all around fit,” says the spokesperson.
As for the array of true-match skintones, they’re based on popular foundations by makeup brands like Nars and Bobbi Brown. (To wit: Nubian Skin’s Berry hue is recommended for someone whose makeup bag houses Laura Mercier Espresso).
Nubian Skin plans to continue widening its sizing options, this time above the waistline: “We're working on expanding our cup sizes, so that's the next focus area for us,” says the spokesperson. That’ll be yet another step toward more inclusive underpinnings.
