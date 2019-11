Thanks To Scandinavians, Patterned Tights Are Fashion Now

Whereas winter fashion on the East Coast (where this writer is) generally brings dull hues, Michelin Man-style layering, and quite frankly, absolutely anything that will keep us warm, those residing in Nordic countries tackle cold weather in a very different way. After all, their winters are twice as long and thrice as unbearable. So it makes perfect sense that this new phenomenon got its start in Scandinavia, where layering is second nature and style enthusiasts are forced to either dress down or get creative.