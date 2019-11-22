Thanks To Scandinavians, Patterned Tights Are Fashion Now

When you think about fashion, it’s unlikely that tights come to mind. Handbags, shoes, dresses, sure, but tights? The sheer undergarments we use to stay warm in the winter don't exactly warrant excitement. At least that’s what we thought until Scandinavian labels like Ganni and Baum Und Pferdgarten began producing a new kind of tights that are garnering attention.
Whereas winter fashion on the East Coast (where this writer is) generally brings dull hues, Michelin Man-style layering, and quite frankly, absolutely anything that will keep us warm, those residing in Nordic countries tackle cold weather in a very different way. After all, their winters are twice as long and thrice as unbearable. So it makes perfect sense that this new phenomenon got its start in Scandinavia, where layering is second nature and style enthusiasts are forced to either dress down or get creative.
One way that they've done it is by taking the standard nude or black tights and transforming them into outfit-defining accessories. Suddenly, leopard print, tie-dye, and even florals are making their way into previously blasé stockings selection. But it hasn't stopped there. In recent months, the number of brands tackling patterned tights and leggings has doubled, with everyone from Paris-based favorite Marine Serre to beloved Instagram label KkCo tackling the patterned-tights trend with full force.
Ahead, see how fashion's elite are styling this winter's most talked-about trend and maybe, just maybe, find a pair of your own to upstyle your cold-weather wardrobe.
