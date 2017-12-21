How To Wear Tights If You Hate Tights

So we're going out on a limb and saying that maybe, just maybe, there are a few ways you can wear tights, even if you kind-of (or fully) refuse to wear them. Sometimes the trick is to not make them the focal point of your outfit and instead use them as a layer you might forget you're wearing. Other times, the key is to find a pair you love enough to show off. Either way, with the four looks ahead, perhaps 2018 will be the year you finally come around to stockings. And once you find the look that works for you, you'll probably wonder why you hated them so much in the first place.