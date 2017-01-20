Since they're our second skin during the months we'd prefer to hibernate, it makes sense that we're constantly in search of the best pair on the market. We need a pair of tights that's durable, thick, hopefully will last more than three wears without getting a run, and most importantly, warm. Thankfully, brands are keeping up and coming out with more heat technology options than we can handle (you're still our OG though, Uniqlo). Ahead are 15 pairs of tights that will get you through the worst weather this year. We recommend stocking up — it's only a matter of time until Snowpocalypse 2017 comes a-blowin'.