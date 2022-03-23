We've all been there: It's a chilly 50 degrees, too warm for heavy layers but too chilly to bare your legs. In other words, the perfect day to don a pair of tights, the transitional weather warrior. You grab a recently bought pair of sheer tights, slip them on and head into the world. You're outside for approximately two seconds when you walk a little too close to some spiky hedges and your once intact pair of tights is officially snagged. The dread. The horror. The woe. You are now forced to take them off and shiver for the rest of the day or suck it up and hope the one rip comes off as "edgy" at best. Then rinse and repeat the next day with another pair of $10 tights that are sure to suffer the same fate. We all know this feeling all too well, but what if this unfortunate series of events could be avoided forever? Enter Sheertex, an intimates brand dedicated to fixing this exact issue with their tougher-than-steel, seemingly indestructible tights.
According to the site, the Classic Sheer Tights (the brand's most popular and bestselling style) are constructed with their patent-pending custom fabric that utilizes one of the world's strongest polymers often used in ballistics and mountain climbing. And, thanks to clever Instagram marketing showing these tights withstanding every potential rip and tear sent its way, Sheertex is taking the hosiery world by storm and shaking up our preconceived notions about what our clothing is capable of taking on.
Classic Sheer Tights,
$69 $39
Unsurprisingly, curious shoppers have been unable to resist tights that have been shown to hold dumbbells, pineapples, and even an entire person without a single tear. And as of recent, my feed has been inundated with waves of rave reviews from influencers and the general public alike who swear by not only the resiliency of Sheertex tights but also the wearability. On Sheertex's own site, reviewers express their fondness for the pantyhose writing, "I am used to tights rolling down my torso throughout the day, and I never have to worry about that with these tights." Although the price point may seem a little steep ($69 at full price), many users share that they've saved money from not having to go through so many replacements. "I’m a flight attendant who rips through pantyhose like you wouldn’t believe. These have saved me so much money, I won’t be buying anything else", explained another reviewer.
Naturally, the glowing commentary got me curious. Are these tights really and truly snag-proof and as tough and resilient as everyone seems to claim? I needed to see for myself, so I reached out to the Sheertex PR reps for a sample and got to work. Ahead, read my thoughts on the fit, feel, and toughness of Sheertex's most popular Classic Sheer Tights plus some commentary from a fellow R29 shopping team writer who swears by the seemingly rip-proof tights.
Reviews
"As soon as the tights arrived, I opened up a package with a very cute kitten on it that read 'Chaos Resistant.' Cute furry animals are always a good sign in my book, and this mischievous cat is a nod to the damage they can wreck with their pointy claw on more snagg-able, rippable pairs.
I proceeded to slip on my pair of the Classic Sheer Tights which I got in a size 3X. One of my biggest qualms with tights is that the crotch area never fully comes up and sits where it is supposed to. There's always a drop crotch in other tights I've tried which makes it uncomfortable to wear for a super long period of time. These Sheertex tights did not have that issue. They went on really well and seemed to have a little bit more compression than other pairs of everyday sheer tights I've worn.
The tights honestly look pretty much like exactly what you'd expect from sheer tights, so I was a little bit worried that it wouldn't live up to all the hype. However, I pressed forward. I started off by scratching the tights with my nails to see if I could cause any snagging or pulling of thread. I really went for it, and I scratched up a storm. My attempts failed as the tights held up. My nails were due for a trim too, but still nothing.
Then I proceeded to try my best to grab a strong grip of the tights and pulled and tugged them with a sufficient amount of force and lo and behold still no damage. If they can stand up to attempts to actually rip them, I'm confident they'll be fine if they get caught on any branches or have to face any difficult elements. These tights are simply built differently than anything I have been used to up until now.
As for wearability, I spent many hours in the tights and even fell asleep in them after a long day. They're very comfortable and flexible so moving around in them was effortless. The tights also went on with ease. I am wearing the largest size, so I'd love to see the brand extend its sizing more." –Chichi Offor Associate Writer
"Who doesn’t love a sheer black tight? After years of going through what can only be described as practically single-use, sub-$10 tights, I splurged on a pair of Sheertex after seeing them on Instagram. I’ve owned my pairs (one a sheer black and the other a Swiss dot tight) for a little over a year now and they’re just as sturdy as when I first got them. I got a size small because I’m 5’2, and the fit was perfect — and I truly couldn’t rip them if I tried…which I have attempted to do.
Yes, they’re pricier than your average sheer tight - but for good reason: With proper care (I wash mine on gentle in a delicates bag), these may very well be the last pair of black tights I buy for a very long time."– Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty and Wellness Writer
