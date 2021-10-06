7 Plus Size Tights For All The Chilly Weather Ahead

Imagine: You’re on a walk wearing your fall best, maybe in a stunning, faux leather pinafore dress atop a creamy white puff-sleeved sweater. The chilly autumn winds are brisk and cause a little shiver through your spine. Although you are wearing the most scrumptious fall-friendly chunky loafers, your legs are left bare for the brisk slap of chilly winds to send shivers up your spine. The best way to avoid this fate? Load up on multiple pairs of cozy and cute tights now before the temperatures drop.
That can be easier said than done, however. If you’re a plus-size person, shopping for tights is not as easy as dropping by Target on the way home from brunch. The fashion industry makes finding quality retailers for fat folk a bit harder than it is for our straight-sized counterparts. Even finding a simple pair of tights that fit well can be a daunting endeavor. So we've once again sifted through all the intent has to offer to find the best of the best plus-size tights out there.
Whether you’re looking for a more sheer pair, a double pack, or a pair with a unique and funky design, we’ve got you covered. Click through to find your new go-to tights to wear with all your fall and winter OOTD’s.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
