Nike’s Epic Newest Campaign Star Is FKA Twigs

Most of the eclectic crew in the film, featured above, is decked out in the brand's new Zonal Strength tights. The extremely compression-packed leggings, meant to reduce muscle vibrations, come in Zonal Strength Running and Zonal Strength Training iterations; you can snag a pair tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. The British singer will continue working with Nike in some capacity beyond the Zonal Strength launch. While Nike has often recruited professional athletes as the faces (and, perhaps most importantly, bodies) of its campaigns, the company has partnered with a handful of (athletically-inclined) celebs to rep its swoosh-festooned garb in recent years. Back in November, the sportswear giant tapped Bella Hadid as one of its campaign stars; other recent celeb ambassadors have included Kevin Hart and Ellie Goulding . Ahead, FKA Twigs fills us in on pairing up with Nike and her affinity for workout gear."When Nike reached out to me about collaborating on this project, I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way. We cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, to push people to be healthy and understand, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves.""Nike has nailed their look; I wanted to take the styling to a new and unexpected place and make sure everyone’s individual style and personality came through. Matthew Josephs, who styled the campaign, was able to tap into everybody's individual personalities and display them in such a real way. "This is a great collection from Nike because there are so many things you can do with it within your own style, and Matthew made that come through in the campaign. Matthew loved creating this pop of the swoosh and Just Do It on every look. While sometimes you try to hide the logo for a brand, he wanted to the swoosh to be really pronounced; this is obvious particularly in the group dance scene.""For me, if I feel good and my body feels supported when I’m training, then I can always go harder. The tights support my muscles in the right way, which helps me go longer. I’ve always been a massive advocate for Nike; they have the most high-quality gear, and their fitness products work with you, not against you.""Nike is an innovative brand that makes me feel like I have a secret determination that only I know about. I like wearing [workout clothes] as a base for any outfit.""People want to look good and express their style no matter where they are, even if that's in the gym or studio.""I just wear what I want, really. I get ideas from being out and about; from seeing textures and colors in my everyday environment. My style isn't who I am; it just enhances my mood and my presence. Ultimately, I'm defined by what I do and who I am, not what I wear, and that allows me to be free."