Nike’s Epic Newest Campaign Star Is FKA Twigs

As you're probably well aware, athleisure is still alive and well, but it's easy to run out of interesting ways to actually make those leggings and other Spandex-spiked workout gear look good beyond the gym. Luckily for us, Nike's newest ambassador is FKA Twigs, and she's giving us some major inspiration for truly unexpected and boundary-pushing ideas for styling all that athletic garb. The singer creative-directed, cast, and starred in the truly kickass campaign, dubbed "Believe In More," for the brand's new range of performance leggings, Zonal Strength tights. It'll make you see that iconic swoosh, and possibly activewear in general, in a completely fresh light. The campaign video, which was styled by Matthew Josephs, features an eclectic range of 12 athletes and non-athletes cast by FKA Twigs, like karate pro Jay Kirton, dancer Saskia Horton, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley Watson, and yogi Paleta Clam-Quality. The singer's insane dance moves really shine in the two-minute video, and for good reason: She started dancing at age three, and was training in half a dozen different dance styles by the time she was seven years old, as she details in an open letter about her pair-up with Nike. "People don't always see dancers as athletes, but we are," she writes in the letter. "Through dance and fitness, I’ve met young people who work really hard and have dedicated their lives to being physical...Overall, dance makes you realize that there’s beauty in the imperfections." FKA Twigs also has some sage words for those of us who aren't dance-inclined: "For me the dream is that you don't even realize you're working out," she writes. "You're just doing you, and then the results come, and you value them as they're happening." We can get behind that approach to working out.