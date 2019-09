Don't Toss Your Tights If You've Ripped Through The Toe

Fresh out of the package, a quality pair of tights isn't typically perfect right off the bat. They're oftentimes too restricting, a little too shiny, and too short. But after a couple of wears and stretch-out sessions, they're perfect! Well, except for the fact that your big toe has broken free and ripped a hole through the foot of your tights. You can turn some tights around so the hole is on the other foot (and on the pinky-toe side — it's much less annoying that way!), but that doesn't always work. Before you declare defeat, try the sock method instead.A black ankle or footie sock worn underneath your tights will prevent your toes from peeking through and giving you the awful free-toe willies. Of course, this works best when you're wearing shoes that hit above the sock line, but a thin pair of no-show socks could even make your tights compatible with ballet flats again. Watch above to see the trick in action.