Crossbody bags are the BFF of bags: They're unconditional in their support, are always there by your side when you need them, and let you live
in a way that clutches would never be able to. That said, sometimes crossbody bags just aren't the right fit, and when the strap is too long and your stuff is constantly banging against your thigh and getting tangled up in things, it can be hugely annoying.
The solution typically seemed to be knotting off the strap at the top or bottom — which works out great until you realize that doing so stretches out the straps and ruins them in case you want to untie them in the future. But we've found a clever way to cut off a huge length of your bag without destroying the strap, and lets you play with another big trend
while you're at it.