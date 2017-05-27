How To Tie Your Gladiator Sandals So They Actually Stay Up

Whether you're all about the return of the gladiator or you'd rather eat paste than embrace the trend, we can all agree that these sandals are not the easiest thing to wear. Lacing them too tightly can cut off circulation; lace them too loose, and they unravel nearly immediately. (If we could count the number of times we've sent a shoe flying across the pavement, laces fluttering in the air...) Many gladiator sandals come with a zipper along the back to prevent this problem, but most local, handmade versions are just soles and laces. If centuries' worth of humans have been wearing these without much struggle, you should be able to, too. Above, we're showing off two tying techniques to keep the sandals from falling down your legs — or, conversely, stopping blood flow to your feet. Here's the trick to keeping it up without tripping up.