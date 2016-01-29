Keep Your Tights Up By Getting Dressed Out Of Order

Sometimes, tights can feel more like a burden than a blessing — especially when they're two elastane blends short of a winning pair and start migrating south as soon as you're out in public. By midday, your tights' crotch is somewhere down by your thighs; on the weekend at 10 p.m., that extra-opaque section of your control top has definitely emerged from under the hem of your miniskirt. Aesthetically, it can be a bummer, but it's more about how wrong it all feels.
The answer is actually pretty simple: Just wear an extra pair of bottoms over your tights. We prefer swim bottoms, because they're thicker than underwear, ultra-elastic, and have a bigger surface area to grip onto your tights while holding your tights up, but bike shorts or thick briefs can also do the trick. Watch the above if you don't immediately get it — but we have a feeling you might.
Advertisement