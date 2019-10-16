It’s officially tights season — that perfect (though sorrowfully fleeting) time of year when you can still get away with wearing a short skirt or dress with the addition of a bit of hosiery. Black tights, graphic printed tights, sheer tights, brightly colored tights, and fleece-lined tights are all fair game this time of year and can add a bit of pizzazz to your autumnal ensemble.
Opaque tights are often thicker and warmer than sheer tights, making them ideal for crisp fall days. They can also lend a retro vibe to your entire look, think Twiggy or Edie Sedgwick rocking those iconic mod dresses. Luckily, tights have come a long way since the 1960s and are more durable and warmer than those of days past while still being affordable and chic.
Sure, you can pop into a drugstore and pick up the same brand your grandma wears, but there are plenty of options online at various price points that will arrive safe and sound at your front door. To that end, we’ve rounded up the best opaque tights under $30.
