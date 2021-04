Apparently, Conservatives On Twitter Have A Problem With Jill Biden’s Tights

It’s become commonplace for members of the opposing party to attack women in politics based on their clothing. In October 2020, following the release of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Vanity Fair cover , the congresswoman faced backlash from critics for wearing a $14,000 suit for the shoot (despite the fact that the suit, like most garments worn for magazines, was borrowed). That said, the outrage surrounding Dr. Biden’s most recent travel outfit feels especially far-fetched. Last time we checked, there was nothing wrong with wearing tights. On the contrary, stockings have long been used by women to cover themselves up, especially in professional settings. They’re old-fashioned; some might even say conservative. (Michelle Obama retired hers years ago, calling them “painful” and “inconvenient” on an episode of The View in 2008 .)