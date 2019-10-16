Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
While our editors are adept at scraping the internet to find the best of the best, sometimes it's you, our readers that provide the inside tips on the products you live and breathe by. In the very first instalment of our Hype Machine series, we covered the Internet's top-rated black leggings and immediately received a ton of amazing feedback in our comments section so when we took on the all-important winter wardrobe essential — black tights forever! — we once again perused your picks.
This year, we've updated our guide to the best black tights to include pairs for petites, a rando best-selling cheap brand from Amazon, and some 2019 tweaks on past faves. We also left the comments section open in case you have a hidden rock you've recently uncovered and need to share the details or reply to a pair in question that you're familiar with — positive or negative.
Whether your favourite pairs are opaque, full-control, sheer, lined with fleece, or dipped in glitter, if they're black and proven to perform, they are here. Click through to find the 12 pairs of black tights worth your hard-earned money and valuable space in your sock drawer.