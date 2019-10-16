While our editors are adept at scraping the internet to find the best of the best, sometimes it's you, our readers that provide the inside tips on the products you live and breathe by. In the very first instalment of our Hype Machine series, we covered the Internet's top-rated black leggings and immediately received a ton of amazing feedback in our comments section so when we took on the all-important winter wardrobe essential — black tights forever! — we once again perused your picks.