14 Insane Chanukah Gifts For 8 Crazy Nights

So our director of content strategy, Melissa Katz , says that I need to spell the Jewish Festival of Lights , aka Chanukah as "Hanukkah" if I'm looking to please the Google SEO Gods. However, I refuse to drop the somewhat phlegmy, soft "cha" sound of the Hebrew letter chet which I mastered pretty early on during my studies at Solomon Schechter Day School in Brooklyn (shout out East Midwood, childhood home of Ruth Bader Ginsburg !). But I digress, this is about Chanukah gifts, and as the resident member of the tribe on the R29 shopping team, I am pleased to present 14 really good present ideas for eight crazy (or mashugana, if you're still with me and playing along) nights.