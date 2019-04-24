Skip the obvious chocolates and flowers this Mother's Day, and send something your mom will actually use — and might just give you a reprieve from constant text threads. Tired of getting asked to send photos of what you're doing? A smart frame you can automatically upload images on will do the trick. Sick of fielding questions about how to deal with a poor phone battery? A portable charger can help.
Of course, just because something is functional doesn't mean it has to be boring. That's why we've pulled presents that are as fun (think a lobster phone-carrying case) and stylish (a pretty blush organizing clutch) as they are purpose-driven. Ahead, 12 gifts that will have mom boasting about you to all her friends — even more than she already is.
