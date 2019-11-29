The moment that the R29 Shopping team has been training for all season has arrived: Amazon’s Black Friday through Cyber Week deals are live and bopping up and down faster than a whac-a-mole drinking V8 +Energy listening to Lizzo. Amongst the jungle of discounted goods lurks a savvy source of holiday gifting — products on sale (while you can bop 'em anyway) — that make excellent presents for everyone on your list.
Sifting through the heaps of stuff (Amazon is the perfect case of quantity not always equaling quality) to find the true gems takes a village, and our team is here to help. While beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder when it comes to what's deemed "the perfect gift," we think we've found a little something for everyone within Amazon's massive scope of products. Whether it's a big-ticket item for mom and dad like a Ring cam system or a small token of appreciation for your work wife, we've got you. And you can check back regularly because this is a hot post(!), meaning our editors will be updating it all weekend long.
Buckle up and turn on your 1-Click ordering. Ahead are all of the limited-time Amazon gift deals that are worth your measured but speedy consideration. When Cyber Week ends, or more realistically tbh, when Amazon simply decides to pull the plug on a deal, it's over.
