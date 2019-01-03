The 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekend social feast known as brunch ranks high on pastimes embraced and perfected by Americans. And as all true brunch enthusiasts know, it's as much about the food as it is the company — so when the meal is delish and the crowd's just right, the syrup on top of the pancaked occasion is an outfit to match. Because brunch isn't just any old meal it deserves a fitting look for those, "snagged a reservation at that award-winning chef's new spot," or, "haven't seen this group of friends in forever," or, "meeting the SO's parents over mimosas," or "eek, running 15 minutes late but still want to look chic while scarfing down fried chicken and waffles," kinda' affairs.
It takes a little extra time to strategize what to wear for the multitude of brunch scenarios that can and may arise — but, like the experience itself, brunch outfits are best not overdone. To preserve the enjoyment of eating breakfast for lunch (and in consideration of any potential hangovers being dealt with) we've rounded up outfit ideas from the incoming collections at a few of our go-to shopping destinations to call upon before this weekend's reservation. The next time food plus friends and family take priority over outfit-assemblage, but you still want to look cute, consider the stylish brunch options ahead. (Each holds the promise of looking excellent when photographed beside oat-milk lattes and sweet potato toasts.)
