Ace Holiday Party Dressing With This One Wardrobe Staple

We've arrived at that month when holiday parties just about take over our lives. The onslaught of invitations can be overwhelming — and that's before you even have a chance to consider what to wear. Sure, stores are stuffed with sequin this and velvet that – but when you have parties four nights a week, recycling the same two stereotypical holiday dresses gets tiresome and tedious. Thankfully, there's one dress style that never gets old.
The little black dress, or LBD, is the no-fail holiday party option you've been sleeping on. Not only does black look good on everyone, it creates a simple backdrop that allows you to reinvent your look every night with choice accessories – perfect right now, given the onslaught of accessory trends on the come up right now. So whether you want to dress yours up with a few well-placed bedazzled hair clips or a dozen gold necklaces, there's an LBD in the mix ahead that'll make the perfect blank slate for your next holiday soiree.
