The Jumpsuit That Saved My Holiday Gender Presentation

The holidays are complicated for everyone, and for me, much of that complication stems from my queerness. The holidays are filled with polarizing, gendered traditions, and uncomfortable conversations with that one uncle you never see. The nuclear family is held up as the ultimate standard of holiday togetherness, but for many queer people, that’s not an option we have. And, if we’re being honest, I don’t feel the need to claim the holidays for myself or for queer people in general. I feel mostly okay allowing myself to live a bit on the outskirts of holiday cheer But I do feel grateful that the fashion gods decided jumpsuits were in. And I’m grateful that this year, I’m not spending the holidays crying in my closet (pun most definitely intended).