In the search for the most comfortable pair of boots out there, we often turn to our fellow shoppers. Sure, we can size up the shoe and make an easy call on the looks of it, but how it feels — ya never know. Except that you can get a pretty good idea by wading through the town hall of shopping, also known as the reviews section. People love to share a happy shoe story or post a warning if they've been scorned by an evil heel. And our choices are all the better for these saints of comments.
For this round of Hype Machine we went deep on Zappos. The online store has a cult following specifically for its customer service and after reading hundreds of reviews on the site, one of the biggest take-aways is that people genuinely like shopping the retailer because they're so helpful. And with a face-melting 10,432 boot styles and counting, there's a full breadth of prices and brands at the ready for comfy shoe judgement day. The shoes we included are the highest reviewed, best in class examples of each category from Western to hiking boot.
Feel free to add in your "Best in Shoe" comments below. If you've bought a comfy boot this season, spill. Your fellow shoe shoppers want to know.
