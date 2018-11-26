In the search for the most comfortable pair of boots out there, we often turn to our fellow shoppers. Sure, we can size up the shoe and make an easy call on the looks of it, but how it feels — ya never know. Except that you can get a pretty good idea by wading through the town hall of shopping, also known as the reviews section. People love to share a happy shoe story or post a warning if they've been scorned by an evil heel. And our choices are all the better for these saints of comments.