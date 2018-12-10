2 of 15

The Day Boot

After too many years spent bandaging our ankles and wearing extra thick socks to manage the boot break-in process, we're here to tell you that your search for that impossible-to-find comfortable boot is finally here.



The hype: 4.83 out of 372 reviews



What they're saying: "If you are looking for a really pretty and comfortable boot, this is IT. I wear a size 7 and ordered a 7 and it they fit so well. I also own the Everlane Heel Boot and the Day Boot is even more comfortable (if that is even possible). I have quite a few things from Everlane but their boots are just amazing — I get complimented on them all the time. They have a luxurious look and feel to them. As many others here have said, this Day Boot is like butter. I couldn't agree more. I ordered the Bone color and it goes with everything in my wardrobe. EVERYTHING! I wear tons of neutrals, jeans and basics and it elevates it all. I'm so happy with them!" - Gardener Cottage