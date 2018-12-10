Fact: Everlane has everything we want and more. The e-commerce site turned bi-coastal brick and mortar offers a minimalist's dream wardrobe at a fraction of the price we're used to (we're talking $100 cashmere) – and does so in a way that us conscious folks can actually be proud of. So the question remains: what's not to love about Everlane?
To answer that, we scoured the site's customer reviews — every single one of them. And after taking into account star ratings, detailed reviews and the sheer number of entries, we've come to a conclusion that we think you're gonna like... a lot.
Advertisement
While we still haven't found anything wrong with our favorite conscious fashion brand, we did find something else. That is, a comprehensive list of the most popular products on the site. From leather booties to puffer jackets, the math shows that these 15 products are the real deal. So whether you're an Everlane buff or have been looking for that one perfect piece to try out the brand, here's everything you need to buy from Everlane right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 15
The Pima Micro Rib Open V-Neck
For those days when you simply cannot figure out what to wear, make things easy on yourself with this fitted long-sleeve top. Tuck it into jeans, a slinky silk skirt or a pair of trousers and be out the door.
The hype: 4.86 out of 124 reviews
What they're saying: "I normally don't like ribbed shirts since they tend to be very tight and show off too much of my tummy, but this shirt is the perfect amount of stretch, and hugs your body in all the right ways. There is a nice dip in the back. It also is warm and would make a great under-layer to a sweater. I'm on the shorter side, so the sleeves were a little long, but I don't mind it." - Libby C.
For those days when you simply cannot figure out what to wear, make things easy on yourself with this fitted long-sleeve top. Tuck it into jeans, a slinky silk skirt or a pair of trousers and be out the door.
The hype: 4.86 out of 124 reviews
What they're saying: "I normally don't like ribbed shirts since they tend to be very tight and show off too much of my tummy, but this shirt is the perfect amount of stretch, and hugs your body in all the right ways. There is a nice dip in the back. It also is warm and would make a great under-layer to a sweater. I'm on the shorter side, so the sleeves were a little long, but I don't mind it." - Libby C.
2 of 15
The Day Boot
After too many years spent bandaging our ankles and wearing extra thick socks to manage the boot break-in process, we're here to tell you that your search for that impossible-to-find comfortable boot is finally here.
The hype: 4.83 out of 372 reviews
What they're saying: "If you are looking for a really pretty and comfortable boot, this is IT. I wear a size 7 and ordered a 7 and it they fit so well. I also own the Everlane Heel Boot and the Day Boot is even more comfortable (if that is even possible). I have quite a few things from Everlane but their boots are just amazing — I get complimented on them all the time. They have a luxurious look and feel to them. As many others here have said, this Day Boot is like butter. I couldn't agree more. I ordered the Bone color and it goes with everything in my wardrobe. EVERYTHING! I wear tons of neutrals, jeans and basics and it elevates it all. I'm so happy with them!" - Gardener Cottage
After too many years spent bandaging our ankles and wearing extra thick socks to manage the boot break-in process, we're here to tell you that your search for that impossible-to-find comfortable boot is finally here.
The hype: 4.83 out of 372 reviews
What they're saying: "If you are looking for a really pretty and comfortable boot, this is IT. I wear a size 7 and ordered a 7 and it they fit so well. I also own the Everlane Heel Boot and the Day Boot is even more comfortable (if that is even possible). I have quite a few things from Everlane but their boots are just amazing — I get complimented on them all the time. They have a luxurious look and feel to them. As many others here have said, this Day Boot is like butter. I couldn't agree more. I ordered the Bone color and it goes with everything in my wardrobe. EVERYTHING! I wear tons of neutrals, jeans and basics and it elevates it all. I'm so happy with them!" - Gardener Cottage
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 15
The Cashmere Rib Round Crew
When the going gets tough, a.k.a. the weather dropping to unbearable lows, make a beeline for this cashmere sweater and bundle up.
The hype: 4.79 out of 92 reviews
What they're saying: "I absolutely love this sweater, I have it in light grey and blue! It fits well, not scratchy, and provides good warmth and softness for the winter months. Most important is that it is easy for me to clean it. I just put it in a cloth bag, put on delicate cycle, and lay out to dry. Doesn't come out pilly or stiff." - ElizaG88
When the going gets tough, a.k.a. the weather dropping to unbearable lows, make a beeline for this cashmere sweater and bundle up.
The hype: 4.79 out of 92 reviews
What they're saying: "I absolutely love this sweater, I have it in light grey and blue! It fits well, not scratchy, and provides good warmth and softness for the winter months. Most important is that it is easy for me to clean it. I just put it in a cloth bag, put on delicate cycle, and lay out to dry. Doesn't come out pilly or stiff." - ElizaG88
4 of 15
The ReNew Lightweight Puffer
When your parka is way too much, but a windbreaker isn't enough, turn your attention to his lightweight puffer that actually does its job.
The hype: 4.79 out of 108 reviews
What they're saying: "I bought this puffer with the intention of adding it to my many winter layers. Turns out, even in WA, it suffices on its own. As a southern transplant, I was impressed and surprised to step outside and realize I didn't need more than this puffer and a hoodie underneath in 30 degree weather. So nice to not have to walk the dogs in my ski jacket! Kudos." - Nicol
When your parka is way too much, but a windbreaker isn't enough, turn your attention to his lightweight puffer that actually does its job.
The hype: 4.79 out of 108 reviews
What they're saying: "I bought this puffer with the intention of adding it to my many winter layers. Turns out, even in WA, it suffices on its own. As a southern transplant, I was impressed and surprised to step outside and realize I didn't need more than this puffer and a hoodie underneath in 30 degree weather. So nice to not have to walk the dogs in my ski jacket! Kudos." - Nicol
5 of 15
The Denim Jacket
Every well-rounded wardrobe needs at least one of these. But if you're anything like us, you'll probably pick up one in every wash.
The hype: 4.78 out of 361 reviews
What they're saying: "This jacket is exactly what I was hoping for. It's not too short, like some women's denim jackets, and it isn't too stiff or boxy or tight. Literally just the right fit. And it's loose enough that I can layer underneath, too!" - Leen G.
Every well-rounded wardrobe needs at least one of these. But if you're anything like us, you'll probably pick up one in every wash.
The hype: 4.78 out of 361 reviews
What they're saying: "This jacket is exactly what I was hoping for. It's not too short, like some women's denim jackets, and it isn't too stiff or boxy or tight. Literally just the right fit. And it's loose enough that I can layer underneath, too!" - Leen G.
Shop This
6 of 15
The Square Toe Chelsea Boot
There's no better time than now to jump on the 90s-inspired square toe boot trend.
The hype: 4.78 out of 37 reviews
What they're saying: "Super comfortable; versatile enough to wear with jeans or a suit; the perfect minimalist look with an edge. I would get them in every color if I could." - Mulligan
There's no better time than now to jump on the 90s-inspired square toe boot trend.
The hype: 4.78 out of 37 reviews
What they're saying: "Super comfortable; versatile enough to wear with jeans or a suit; the perfect minimalist look with an edge. I would get them in every color if I could." - Mulligan
7 of 15
The Luxe Cotton A-Line Tank Dress
This one's for all you lucky folks heading somewhere warm this holiday season.
The hype: 4.78 out of 18 reviews
What they're saying: "I want more of these! Every color of the rainbow would be great. The quality of the fabric is topnotch as is the finishing. So comfortable and yet very polished." - Qicsi
This one's for all you lucky folks heading somewhere warm this holiday season.
The hype: 4.78 out of 18 reviews
What they're saying: "I want more of these! Every color of the rainbow would be great. The quality of the fabric is topnotch as is the finishing. So comfortable and yet very polished." - Qicsi
Advertisement
8 of 15
The Boss Boot
The name really does say it all.
The hype: 4.77 out of 601 reviews
What they're saying: "I love these boots. The heel height is perfect, especially if you are tall (I’m 5’9”). They’re easy to walk in and extremely comfortable! I think they are high quality and expect that they will stay in good condition for a long time. Though they were a bit of a splurge for me, I think they will be worth the investment. They’re very chic and timeless." - RK11
The name really does say it all.
The hype: 4.77 out of 601 reviews
What they're saying: "I love these boots. The heel height is perfect, especially if you are tall (I’m 5’9”). They’re easy to walk in and extremely comfortable! I think they are high quality and expect that they will stay in good condition for a long time. Though they were a bit of a splurge for me, I think they will be worth the investment. They’re very chic and timeless." - RK11
Shop This
9 of 15
The Thong
Searching for that one perfect thong? Between the breathable Supima cotton fabric and the fact that these are almost completely lineless, we're betting your search is finally over.
The hype: 4.77 | 356 reviews
What they're saying: "Love these thongs. The cotton is super soft. Love the plastic free packages. 100 percent will buy it again." - RCP7371
Searching for that one perfect thong? Between the breathable Supima cotton fabric and the fact that these are almost completely lineless, we're betting your search is finally over.
The hype: 4.77 | 356 reviews
What they're saying: "Love these thongs. The cotton is super soft. Love the plastic free packages. 100 percent will buy it again." - RCP7371
Shop This
10 of 15
The Cashmere Waffle Square Turtleneck
Look outside — it's freezing. So when a sweater comes along that combines thermal warmth, cashmere coziness and turtleneck coverage, you can't very well pass it up.
The hype: 4.77 out of 141 reviews
What they're saying: "Another super soft cashmere sweater from Everlane! The texture of this is so lovely and the turtleneck is nice and snug; no droopy turtlenecks here. The split hem is nice and long and very flattering as it makes doing a half tuck into pants very easy. I'd buy this in other colors for sure." - Clairemadeit
Look outside — it's freezing. So when a sweater comes along that combines thermal warmth, cashmere coziness and turtleneck coverage, you can't very well pass it up.
The hype: 4.77 out of 141 reviews
What they're saying: "Another super soft cashmere sweater from Everlane! The texture of this is so lovely and the turtleneck is nice and snug; no droopy turtlenecks here. The split hem is nice and long and very flattering as it makes doing a half tuck into pants very easy. I'd buy this in other colors for sure." - Clairemadeit
11 of 15
The Cashmere Square V-Neck Cardigan
All hail the everyday cardigan.
The hype: 4.76 out of 49 reviews
What they're saying: "I was looking for a simple beige/cream colored cardigan that was thick enough to keep me warm, but thin enough to layer for the coming winter. This is also my first cashmere purchase from Everlane. I wore this for the first time today and it is absolutely beautiful. The ribbed bottom and sleeves are made so well and the cardigan as a whole fits just as it's pictured. Not too thin, not too thick. I'm looking forward to wearing this for many seasons to come!" - Emily120
All hail the everyday cardigan.
The hype: 4.76 out of 49 reviews
What they're saying: "I was looking for a simple beige/cream colored cardigan that was thick enough to keep me warm, but thin enough to layer for the coming winter. This is also my first cashmere purchase from Everlane. I wore this for the first time today and it is absolutely beautiful. The ribbed bottom and sleeves are made so well and the cardigan as a whole fits just as it's pictured. Not too thin, not too thick. I'm looking forward to wearing this for many seasons to come!" - Emily120
12 of 15
The Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee
The rumors are true: Everlane has the best t-shirts.
The hype: 4.74 out of 423 reviews
What they're saying: "I love this shirt. The fit and the way it drapes is perfect for all my high waisted trousers/jeans. The cotton is super soft and really easy to layer. Favorite weekend tee." - Butlers415
The rumors are true: Everlane has the best t-shirts.
The hype: 4.74 out of 423 reviews
What they're saying: "I love this shirt. The fit and the way it drapes is perfect for all my high waisted trousers/jeans. The cotton is super soft and really easy to layer. Favorite weekend tee." - Butlers415
Advertisement
13 of 15
The Cashmere Crew
The 2,500+ reviews say it all. If you've been on the hunt for a simple and timeless sweater, this one has all that and more.
The hype: 4.74 out of 2778 reviews
What they're saying: "The cashmere crew is super soft and breathable. I still have my first one that I got around 6 years ago and just keep buying more as new styles come out. Needless to say, the comfort lasts. I bought this one in a slightly larger size for a slouchier look and it’s great." - Samantha W.
The 2,500+ reviews say it all. If you've been on the hunt for a simple and timeless sweater, this one has all that and more.
The hype: 4.74 out of 2778 reviews
What they're saying: "The cashmere crew is super soft and breathable. I still have my first one that I got around 6 years ago and just keep buying more as new styles come out. Needless to say, the comfort lasts. I bought this one in a slightly larger size for a slouchier look and it’s great." - Samantha W.
Shop This
14 of 15
The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip
Looking to finally join the fleece revolution? This quarter zip option is the perfect Saturday throw on with a pair of vintage jeans and sneakers.
The hype: 4.74 out of 154 reviews
What they're saying: "This fleece was exactly what I was looking for — great and warm on its own and good as a layer under another coat as well. I love the boxy frame so it feels styled on its own with jeans." - LMH212
Looking to finally join the fleece revolution? This quarter zip option is the perfect Saturday throw on with a pair of vintage jeans and sneakers.
The hype: 4.74 out of 154 reviews
What they're saying: "This fleece was exactly what I was looking for — great and warm on its own and good as a layer under another coat as well. I love the boxy frame so it feels styled on its own with jeans." - LMH212
15 of 15
The Polka Dot Shirt Dress
Is it spring yet?
The hype: 4.74 out of 23 reviews
What they're saying: "This dress is a win on so many levels. I hesitated a little over the price point, but I've already gotten a lot of great wear out of it in the few months it has been in the closet. I wear it to work on a regular basis, and have dressed it up for wedding-adjacent dinners and events. For my body style I prefer it belted, but it can definitely be worn either way." - Jdubbs
Is it spring yet?
The hype: 4.74 out of 23 reviews
What they're saying: "This dress is a win on so many levels. I hesitated a little over the price point, but I've already gotten a lot of great wear out of it in the few months it has been in the closet. I wear it to work on a regular basis, and have dressed it up for wedding-adjacent dinners and events. For my body style I prefer it belted, but it can definitely be worn either way." - Jdubbs
Advertisement