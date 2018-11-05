Everlane Just Released Its Comfiest Sweater Yet

For those that haven't experienced the cloud-like comfort, or even just the non-itch factor, that comes from an alpaca sweater, Everlane's introducing an affordable way to do so. Not only is Peruvian alpaca lighter than the wool and cashmere sweaters we're accustomed to donning throughout the chilly months ahead, but it's also significantly better for the environment. According to the experts over at Everlane, alpacas’ grazing habits are gentler on the environment, making alpaca wool a more earth-friendly fiber. Ain't too shabby for the $95 price tag.