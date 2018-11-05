Everlane Just Released Its Comfiest Sweater Yet

Safe to say, the team over at Everlane has been incredibly busy. Just two weeks ago, our favorite sustainable fashion brand launched its much-anticipated ReNew collection, packed full of teddy bear pullovers and oversized puffers all wrapped up in an eco-friendly bow using textiles made of recycled plastic bottles. To keep us lining up outside their bicoastal brick and mortars (or online ordering from the comfort of our beds), they've just announced a brand new line of Peruvian alpaca sweaters that we can't wait to get our hands on.
For those that haven't experienced the cloud-like comfort, or even just the non-itch factor, that comes from an alpaca sweater, Everlane's introducing an affordable way to do so. Not only is Peruvian alpaca lighter than the wool and cashmere sweaters we're accustomed to donning throughout the chilly months ahead, but it's also significantly better for the environment. According to the experts over at Everlane, alpacas’ grazing habits are gentler on the environment, making alpaca wool a more earth-friendly fiber. Ain't too shabby for the $95 price tag.
Starting today, you can the new sweater in any of the six available color-ways, ranging from neutral tones to vibrant shades. Shop all of the cozy, light-weight pieces ahead.
