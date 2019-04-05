We’re in the same boat with you; staring at our closets helplessly in the morning and wondering which of our go-tos will keep us warm and cool at the same time. However, there’s nothing we love like a fashion challenge, so we thought long and hard about the ten most essential pieces for this sartorially challenging season. And because we know you’re saving up dollars for those crucial spring and summer purchases (bathing suits, new sandals, actual vacation), we made sure that everything was under $100.