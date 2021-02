Zara’s New Collection Is Full Of Spring’s Biggest Trends

At last, the first signs of spring are here. Or rather, they are at Zara . This week, the Spanish fashion retailer quietly dropped its spring collection, which houses all of the most anticipated trends for the season ahead. Think: corset tops with matching knit boleros (two-in-one!), lightweight quilted jackets , cut-out mini skirts, and more. After months of snowstorms and bitter temperatures that kept us in snowsuits and loungewear , finally, we have a reason to daydream about something a little less insulated for a change.