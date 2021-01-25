2020’s trends, like the year itself, were unexpected, to say the least. Leather harnesses and visible thongs, anyone? But, while we’ve at last waved farewell to 2020, the arrival of its successor doesn’t appear to mark the end of fashion trends we didn't see coming (or making a comeback). Instead, the trends gaining traction this winter are equally as puzzling as those of yesteryear, most notably in the knitwear department.
This season, knits in the form of corsets, with hourglass fits and underwires galore, and cropped half-sweaters are reigning supreme on Instagram. Whereas choosing between turtlenecks, cardigans, and V-neck pullovers used to make up the choices involved in building a sweater wardrobe, options now extend even to the lingerie drawer, with knit bras and full knit garter sets currently available. Prairie collar sweaters are replacing your standard crewnecks, and scarves come attached to sweaters, rather than in addition to them.
But while the knitwear market this year is certainly unconventional, we aren’t mad about its daring new additions. Rather, we’re prepared to embrace these new-and-improved sweater options with open arms.
Shop all of this season’s newest knitwear trends — from corset sweaters to too-small cardigans — ahead.
