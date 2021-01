The Popular Sweater Trend Taking Layers To Strange (Or Stylish?) Levels

We first spotted the sky-high-cropped top in 2019 via Aisling Camps , a mechanical engineer-turned-knitwear designer who created a marled knit crewneck version that she manufactured start to finish on a knitting machine . “I like to wear short-sleeve or strapless tops,” the Brooklyn-based designer told us, “and in the winter sometimes you just need instant sleeves — so voila! I made some dramatic ones.” Now, other trend-minded brands starting to catch on. When the cut-out style recently appeared on the racks at Zara, a diplomatic Twitter user called it the solution to “cold arms and hot tits” ; while R29’s content strategist told us that “all my friends have been talking about is how strange it is.”