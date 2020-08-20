Khloé Kardashian is venturing into the world of matching sweatsuits and tie-dye with her brand Good American’s newest launch. On Thursday, Kardashian, along with her business partner Emma Grede, announced Good Sweats, the size-inclusive brand's first foray into loungewear.
According to Kardashian, the collection exists between the brand’s activewear and sleepwear divisions — which she says were about performance and comfort, respectively — by “prioritizing comfort without sacrificing on style or fit.” Her goal was to design wardrobe items that can be “worn around the house or out and about to remind everyone that your sweats can be sexy.”
“We offer so many silhouettes for our denim that prioritize fit, and we wanted to bring that same love to Good Sweats and create styles that hug your figure and highlight your best assets,” she says.
Launching today, Good Sweats includes oversized crewnecks in neutral hues, bike shorts and sweat shorts, and a number of mix-and-match sweatsuits, one of which is designed in a purple-and-white tie-dye print. “The one-of-a-kind tie-dye pattern seen in a number of collection pieces really inspired the color palette for the rest of the collection,” Kardashian says. “We were then able to play with some soft neutrals that paired well with the tie-dye. Once we saw that cohesive vision, we knew we had to keep going with that vibe.”
For her, being the mom of a two-year-old and an entrepreneur, comfort has always been key. But like us, being at home has affected the way she dresses on a daily basis. “I’ve taken it to a new level with being at home,” she says, adding that outside of her workouts — which she does in Good American activewear, of course — she “likes to play dress up and mix and match different styles, such as sweats with more luxury pieces,” she says. “What better time to try out something new?” She suggests pairing the new loungewear pieces with Good American’s bodysuits for a sexy, yet comfortable look that works for every occasion.
“I definitely think loungewear is here to stay, especially now that we know we can be comfortable in what we wear all day while still looking polished,” she says. “We’ll see people making comfy, cozy style their own and embracing this new way of wearing clothes.” According to the campaign, that means pairing foldover knee-high boots with just a crewneck and oversized hoodies with lace-up stiletto boots. And, who are we to argue?