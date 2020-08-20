“I definitely think loungewear is here to stay, especially now that we know we can be comfortable in what we wear all day while still looking polished,” she says. “We’ll see people making comfy, cozy style their own and embracing this new way of wearing clothes.” According to the campaign, that means pairing foldover knee-high boots with just a crewneck and oversized hoodies with lace-up stiletto boots. And, who are we to argue?