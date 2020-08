Iets frans… Is Our New Favorite Affordable Tie-Dye Loungewear

With the pandemic-induced loungewear boom still going strong, prices for items as simple as sweats and hoodies are skyrocketing. I personally saw a standard black cotton sweatshirt the other day that, despite being 60% off, still cost $400. (Granted, it was Givenchy , and I was shopping online at Moda Operandi, but you get the idea.) Even Entireworld, R29’s unofficial uniform of quarantine , costs $176 for a set of joggers and a crewneck. In trying times, it seems that people are willing to pay above and beyond for comfort. But still, when jobs are hard to come by and money is tight, spending nearly $200 on loungewear is hard for even me — a shopping enthusiast with a soft spot for sportswear — to justify.