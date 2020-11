This 2020 Alternative To Leggings Is Actually Stylish — & Instagram-Approved

We first saw stirrup leggings — originally created as pants for equestrians — at Jacquemus’ fall ‘20 menswear show , which occurred just a few weeks after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. Of course, Simon Porte Jacquemus couldn’t have predicted that an alternative to leggings would be so practical in the coming months when he was designing the collection. But we’re glad he had the foresight to create them anyway. At the show, Jacquemus styled a pair of oatmeal-colored, ribbed stirrup leggings with a knit bra top (another fashion trend to come out of lockdown ), an oversized, linen blazer, and strappy sandals. The model wore a bandana and two handbags: a white belt bag and a pistachio green mini bag. It was glorious. I wasn't alone in thinking that: The leggings, named the Albi, sold out completely following their release earlier this fall. Later that fashion season, during Paris Fashion Week in February, another designer introduced a version of the stirrup legging for a covetable fall look: Isabel Marant's show saw an ‘80s-inspired pair of leggings, which were black and paired with plain black pumps and a black leather jacket.