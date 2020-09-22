Katie Holmes’ Blazer-Sweatpants Combo Is A Lesson In WFH Style

Anyone who’s spent the last seven or so months working from their sofa will tell you that the key to a comfortable, yet polished look on Zoom means the combination of two wardrobe items: a blazer (or a good top) and a pair of sweatpants. The former allows for viewers, a.k.a. your coworkers and bosses, to get the impression that you put in some effort for the call. The latter, which live outside of the camera's view, makes it possible for you to stay cozy during your nine-to-five, especially now that fall is officially here.