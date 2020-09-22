Katie Holmes’ Blazer-Sweatpants Combo Is A Lesson In WFH Style

On Monday, following the first true fall weekend in New York, Katie Holmes was spotted hand-in-hand with her reported boyfriend, celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. But their budding relationship — the couple was first seen together at dinner earlier this month and was photographed last week kissing in Central Park — wasn’t what sparked our attention during this outing. Instead, our eyes were on Holmes’ effortlessly crafted look that we wouldn't hesitate to wear for our next work Zoom call. For the occasion, Holmes layered a long-sleeved white T-shirt underneath a plaid, double-breasted blazer from Frame. With that, she wore a pair of cream-colored knit joggers from Mango, white Common Project sneakers, and a black bucket bag courtesy of Sharkchaser. Holmes topped off the look with a standard surgical face mask.
Pre-pandemic, this look would’ve been a bit of a question mark. Why would Holmes, the unofficial queen of high-fashion knitwear — who made NY-based label Khaite’s cashmere bralettes sell out — pair sweatpants with a blazer? Post-pandemic, however, not only will her streak as a fashion icon continue on with this look, but it’ll also grant her a new title: the master of WFH fashion.
Anyone who’s spent the last seven or so months working from their sofa will tell you that the key to a comfortable, yet polished look on Zoom means the combination of two wardrobe items: a blazer (or a good top) and a pair of sweatpants. The former allows for viewers, a.k.a. your coworkers and bosses, to get the impression that you put in some effort for the call. The latter, which live outside of the camera's view, makes it possible for you to stay cozy during your nine-to-five, especially now that fall is officially here.
According to Holmes, though, the WFH look no longer has to be kept strictly indoors, protected by a strategic laptop angle. With her stamp of approval, we can now wear our favorite style hack from lockdown on any occasion.