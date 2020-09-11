Nothing says happiness like a bowl of garlicky spaghetti and a newly-minted relationship. Luckily, Katie Holmes now has both.
The Logan Lucky actress was recently photographed in New York City kissing her new celebrity chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo on two separate occasions — once in front of Manhattan's Peasant Restaurant and again in from of Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, which is owned by Ballato Jr.’s father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. According to an interview Ballot Jr. did with InStyle, the whole family has been working there since the ‘90s.
"It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment," Vitolo Jr. said. "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."
Not only is Vitolo Jr. well-known in the restaurant world — Emilio's Ballato is often frequented by the celebrity crowd — but also in the acting circuit, with credits in shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer. He's also in a mob movie that just wrapping production called The Birthday Cake which stars Val Kilmer and Penn Badgley. Vitolo is also notably very close with the Jonas Brothers, and especially Joe Jonas.
This new relationship with Holmes, however, comes with a little bit of intrigue. The two have known each other since at least the summer, as Vitolo Jr. left a a comment (two dancing women emojis) on a photo of Holmes on set back in July. After divorcing Tom Cruise in 2012 (they share a daughter, 14-year-old Suri Cruise), the actress was also in a private relationship with actor Jamie Foxx for several years before they broke up in 2019.
Vitolo Jr. was also in a recent serious relationship: He was engaged to designer Rachel Emmons, with whom he lived, shared a dog, and was reportedly planning a wedding. According to the Daily Mail, the two reportedly broke off the engagement mere days before Vitolo was photographed with Holmes.
Sound pretty — sorry in advance — saucy.