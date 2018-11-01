Skip navigation!
Katie Holmes
Beauty
Confessions Of Katie Holmes' Hairstylist
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Katie Holmes
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes Responds To Those Engagement Rumors
Kathryn Lindsay
Nov 1, 2018
Pop Culture
Leah Remini Thinks Katie Holmes Could Lose Custody Of Suri If They Talk
Anna Millard
Sep 29, 2018
Pop Culture
A Guide To Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx's Mysterious Relationship
Kathryn Lindsay
Aug 3, 2018
Pop Culture
These
Dawson's Creek
Stars Were "Hurt" After Being ...
Dawson's Creek fans rejoiced earlier this week when the cast reunited to mark the show's 20th anniversary. Entertainment Weekly gathered James Van Der
by
Nick Levine
Pop Culture
25 Celebrity Conspiracy Theories That Just Won't Die
Ah, celebrity conspiracy theories. They're the source of ire in the lives of the celebs they're about, and a source of jokes at parties for the rest of
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
11 Celebrity Haircuts That Will Break You Out Of A Rut
In a year when things felt out of control, many people turned to something they could change: their hair. And the red carpet was no exception. At least 15
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
The Powerful Reason Katie Holmes Cut Off All Her Hair
Katie Holmes has finally revealed why she's sporting a pixie cut these days. It turns out, the short 'do is for a movie role. In a conversation with
by
Meghan De Maria
Beauty
Katie Holmes Now Has A Pixie — & It Looks
Eerily
Familiar
In the last few months, Katie Holmes has been making more hair changes than movies. She's experimented with bangs, extensions, lobs, and bobs. But after
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Style
Katie Holmes Is Saving Her Old Met Gala Gowns For The Most Adorab...
What happens to Met Gala dresses after the pomp, circumstance, and those best and worst dressed lists? While many of the pieces go back to the designers'
by
Christopher Luu
Beauty
Katie Holmes Just Got The "It" Cut Of The Season
We said it before and we’ll say it again: This season is all about shorter hairstyles. It seems as though every celebrity — from Jennifer Lopez to
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
James Van Der Beek Can't Get Over This ONE Thing About
D...
All of James Van Der Beek's Dawson Creek feelings aren't positive ones. After all, life can get complicated when the thing you are best known for happened
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Suri Cruise's Birthday Party Isn't Messing Around
April 18 is a big day for celebrity birthdays, apparently. Yesterday Kourtney Kardashian made it to 38, America Ferrera rang in the big 33, and, though it
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Took A Sunny Easter Vacation
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise are having the most picture-perfect Easter getaway. Joined by family and friends, the mother-daughter duo have spent
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes' Throwback With Suri Is Beyond Cute
It seems like just yesterday that we were wondering what a "Suri" was, and why Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were saying that about their daughter. Of
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
People Think This Photo Of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Means They&#...
The Katie Holmes-Jamie Foxx dating rumors spin madly on. Since 2015, the world has been wondering if the two actors are more than just friends — Real
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Win Instagram, Again
Well, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have done it yet again — "it" as in being the most adorable celebrity mother-daughter duo to ever grace Instagram.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes Says Hillary Clinton's Loss "Hurt My Child" Suri
Katie Holmes plays the iconic Jackie O., former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in the upcoming historical miniseries, The Kennedys: After Camelot.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
This May Be The Best Suri Cruise Insta Yet
We know she's only 10 years old, but doesn't Suri Cruise totally look like she's living her best life right now? The grade-schooler, who turns 11 on
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
How Much Is
The Arrangement
Following TomKat's Rela...
The moment E!’s The Arrangement was announced, people couldn’t spit out, “Is this about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes?!” fast enough. Since the
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes Says Parenting Suri Is The Most Important Thing To H...
Katie Holmes' ability to juggle her professional and personal life has long been something that fans have admired. Much of her marriage to Tom Cruise —
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Creator Of
The Arrangement
Says Show Is NOT About Tom Cr...
When E! released a trailer for The Arrangement last summer, many of us walked away with an inkling of déjà vu. This looks familiar, we thought before
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
Katie Holmes Just Joined The
Ocean's Eight
Cast
Apparently, Katie Holmes can't resist a good heist. According to Entertainment Tonight, Holmes has joined the all-female cast of Ocean's Eight. She's
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Is This A Picture Of Katie Holmes Or Suri Cruise?
When Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes flaunted their bizarre whirlwind romance back in the early 2000s, the world watched, uncomfortably. Now, almost five
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes Had A Sweet & Low-Key Birthday With Suri
Katie Holmes turned 38 on Sunday, and the actress made it known that she has a lot to celebrate. She took to Instagram to document her low-key festivities
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Celebrity Beauty
Katie Holmes' New Cut Makes Her Look Like An American Girl Doll —...
We’d never quite noticed just how doll-like Katie Holmes’ features were until her daughter, Suri, came along. She is button-nosed, glossy-haired —
by
Erika Stalder
Pop Culture
It's Insulting To Keep Asking Katie Holmes If She's Married
Katie Holmes sat down with The New York Times for an interview about her upcoming directorial debut, All We Had, based on the 2015 book by Annie
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes Always Gets Home By 10 p.m. To Take Care Of Suri
Katie Holmes is always going above and beyond for her daughter Suri. She takes her on outings to museums and plays and brings her onto movie sets. And
by
Suzannah Weiss
Movies
Katie Holmes' Co-Star Looks More Like Her Than Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes has a mini-me, and it's not her daughter Suri. It's her co-star in the upcoming movie All We Had. In the film, which marks Holmes'
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Suri Cruise Looks All Grown Up In New Photo
Celebrity children often seem like they'll stay mini versions of their famous parents forever. Alas, that isn't how science works, they grow up — like
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Hug It Out In Sweet Instagram
Get your phone ready, because the following photos are going to make you want to call your mother STAT. Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are continuing to
by
Erin Donnelly
