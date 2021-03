Katie Holmes Paired A Prairie Dress With Sneakers For The Perfect Spring Look

Holmes’ dress, called the Suki dress , is a product of the New York-based brand’s spring ‘21 collection. The tiered, crepe de chine frock features long, poofy sleeves; a midi hemline, and a patchwork pattern. While it’s currently available in all sizes, it will cost you a steep $795. That said, if you’re looking to splurge on something to base your seasonal wardrobe around, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better spring dress given that both puff-sleeve dresses and the cottagecore aesthetic continue to trend in fashion.