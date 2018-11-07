21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump

By now, we've covered every color of the rainbow — electric blue is on track to be the next color of the season, lime green was the color seen 'round the world this past fashion month, and lest we forget how pink shed its association with coming of age flicks from the '80s to become the defining hue of an entire generation. Exciting colors aside, let's not neglect to mention the more muted palette that manages to make its way into our closets every fall.
All hail the longstanding reign of camel. Whether it's draped over the shoulder of Jackie O, or more recently, Meghan Markle's royal tour, one thread that weaves the camel coat (and these style icons, for that matter) together is its ability to exude effortless style. Be it a wrap coat, a button- down, or a silhouette with a high neck, this tried and true closet classic never disappoints when it comes to dressing up your winter style.
Step out from the typical all-black winter ensemble this year, or just give those blues, limes, and pinks a little breather. These 21 camel coats have you fully covered this season.
