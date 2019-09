21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump

By now, we've covered every color of the rainbow — electric blue is on track to be the next color of the season, lime green was the color seen 'round the world this past fashion month , and lest we forget how pink shed its association with coming of age flicks from the '80s to become the defining hue of an entire generation. Exciting colors aside, let's not neglect to mention the more muted palette that manages to make its way into our closets every fall.