ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to winter essentials, you can never go wrong investing in a classic coat. From trench coats to leather jackets, there's a veritable buffet of outerwear available, but few possess the timeless quality of the elegant camel coat.
Synonymous with icons of style like Jackie O and more recently Meghan Markle, the camel coat is understated, classic and undeniably chic, regardless of the decade it harkens from.
The beauty of camel coats lies in their versatility, since they're available in a myriad of styles and fabrics, from cashmere to tweed. Ahead, the 17 best camel coats that you can shop now and wear forever.