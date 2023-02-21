12 Trench Coats That Are Anything But Basic

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to this eternally cool lightweight layer, the options are seemingly endless. The topper has evolved since its sleek, clean lines and timeless belted silhouette first came into vogue.
Co-created by British outfitter Thomas Burberry, the classic double-breasted khaki coat was rendered iconic in the wake of World War I after several prominent turns in the spotlight. Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s project an effortless style in the classic outerwear. The look quickly became a favourite among glamorous stars such as Marlene Dietrich, Katherine Hepburn, Catherine Deneuve, and Greta Garbo.
In 2023, the trench coat has taken on a life of its own, as labels and designers make bold new statements with original colours, textiles, and cuts. From classic to cutting edge, we’ve rounded up a range of takes on the trend that will give your autumn wardrobe a stylish boost this season.
Ahead, find 12 trench coats you'll be reaching for as the weather starts to cool down.