For a while now, a certain shade of green (named after a brand that rhymes with “vendetta”) has dominated fashion trends. But the memo coming from Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn 2022 runways makes clear that green is going to get brighter and blindingly bold come September.
Over the past few days, Scandinavian designers have showcased neon green in their collections, offering versions that would work equally well at a Friday night rave and Saturday morning brunch. Take, for example, cult Danish brand Ganni, which showed prairie-ready dresses and monochrome suits in muted palettes, worn over lime sweaters.
Then, there were the club-ready looks shown by Saks Potts. The brand opened the show with two neon outfits: a green maxi sheer dress with a halter neckline and a sheer top, paired with leather black pants. Designed by Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks, the brand also made the case for sporting the colour in a more subdued way, in the form of a green flower belt that was paired with a beige-and-brown outfit.
But it was Stine Goya that bet on the electric hue becoming next autumn's biggest colour trend. Throughout the collection, the label showcased solid coats, dresses, tops, and bags in neon green, as well as colourblocked pieces that featured equally vibrant shades of purple and orange.
The signs for the highlighter-bright takeover have been here for quite some time. With the rise of retro futurism, a trend that drives inspiration from the 1960s obsession with space and tech, neon colours, as well as metallic textures, have made their way onto the runways for the past few seasons. For spring 2022, for example, New York-based LaPointe showed neon green blazers and leather harnesses inside a club-like setting in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood. Even Bottega Veneta reimagined its now-signature colour for spring 2022: The house’s latest collection included knitted dresses, two-piece sets, rubber boots, and shoulder bags in a juicy hue that was more key lime green than emerald.
While designers have looked for ways to adapt neon hues to our everyday lives in their collections, it’s only natural that in Denmark, the first European country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, fashion is waking up from its pandemic-induced nap and ready to take centerstage with a can’t-miss hue.
New York Fashion Week, your move now.