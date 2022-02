The signs for the highlighter-bright takeover have been here for quite some time. With the rise of retro futurism , a trend that drives inspiration from the 1960s obsession with space and tech, neon colours, as well as metallic textures, have made their way onto the runways for the past few seasons. For spring 2022, for example, New York-based LaPointe showed neon green blazers and leather harnesses inside a club-like setting in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood. Even Bottega Veneta reimagined its now-signature colour for spring 2022 : The house’s latest collection included knitted dresses, two-piece sets, rubber boots, and shoulder bags in a juicy hue that was more key lime green than emerald.