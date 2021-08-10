Though the crowds that once lined up outside of shows during Copenhagen Fashion Week are noticeably smaller than pre-pandemic times, their unmatched sense of style hasn’t faltered. If anything, attendees at this season’s three-day-long Scandi-style event have actually turned up their fashion game since February’s round of shows, appearing in Denmark’s capital city on Monday in a bevy of tailored looks worth saving to your back-to-work smorgasbord.
For the first few presentations of the spring ‘22 season, editors and influencers alike dressed for our impending return to the office (but with a twist!), pairing fitted waistcoats, slouchy trousers, and oversized blazers with transgressive NSFW additions. Think: cut-out crop tops, leather mini shorts, and sky-high heels.
And it’s only day one. With shows by Ganni, Rodebjer, Baum Und Pferdgarten, Samsøe Samsøe, and more brands known for their on-point designs, there’s still plenty more street style to come from the fashion-minded folks in Copenhagen this week. And since Danish street style has a reputation for influencing global trends — see: prairie collars and poofy dresses — we suggest you take note, for the warmer months ahead.
Click ahead to see how Copenhagen street style stars are dressing for their return to “work” — or something like it.