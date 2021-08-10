Though the crowds that once lined up outside of shows during Copenhagen Fashion Week are noticeably smaller than pre-pandemic times, their unmatched sense of style hasn’t faltered. If anything, attendees at this season’s three-day-long Scandi-style event have actually turned up their fashion game since February’s round of shows, appearing in Denmark’s capital city on Monday in a bevy of tailored looks worth saving to your back-to-work smorgasbord.