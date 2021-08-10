It’s Official: Leather Blazers Are It

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Leather jackets have always been a cornerstone of outerwear staples. But if you ask us, it hasn’t been until the revival of the leather blazer that their presence has had such an impact. What started off as an explosive trend has quickly earned its place in our everyday wardrobes, and for good reason.
From Saint Laurent, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo and Celine, tailored leather has been an ongoing focal point of many designers. But it’s really a trend that has proliferated through Instagram, particularly thanks to bloggers and celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner who have long been followers of the '90s revival.
After all, there’s really no getting around the return of the ‘90s aesthetic, with some of the decade’s most prominent trends — slip dresses, sneakers and straight-leg denim, to name a few — going on to become the new staples of today’s fashion set. And just like these other pieces, the leather blazer has proven itself to be versatile, functional and effortlessly chic enough to stand the test of time.
So what makes it a winner? Firstly, it's clean-cut, tailored shape can polish up any old outfit. But unlike other blazers, leather versions tend to have the right amount of ‘slouch’ and wear that give it a more informal feel.
And on a functional note, leather blazers are generally a thick and sturdy piece of outerwear that actually manage to keep you warm while not slipping into ‘clunky’ territory, making it the perfect throw-on when trying to get dressed up for chillier evenings — especially over some stockings to channel a vintage Gwyneth Paltrow vibe.
Styling one of these is easy since, just like your other jackets and coats, the general rule of thumb is that anything goes. But if you're stuck for ideas, take note from these style stars below that nail the trend.
If you’ve gone for a slightly more fitted shape, then it’s best to avoid layering a thick knit underneath that constricts movement. U.K.-based blogger Brittany Bathgate understands the assignment and ties her jumper around her shoulders, instead.
Parisian blogger Sylvie Mus rocks the no-fail outfit formula of a leather blazer with a slip dress and kitten heels.
Take business casual up a notch by trading in your trench coat. Here Lucy Williams dresses up a vest and trouser combo with a slightly oversized leather blazer.
