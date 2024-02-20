Now that New York Fashion Week has ended, it can only mean one thing: Fashion editors, buyers, and more industry players are filling London’s streets for its biannual runway showcase. And with that comes the amalgamation of avant-garde street style that London is known for.
This season, which introduces autumn 2024 and will take place until 20th February, showgoers are channelling some of this year’s biggest trends — the colour red, bows and rosettes among them — which were already on display during New York Fashion Week. Yet, with London’s near-spring weather and a high chance of rain showers, attendees are likely to be less bundled, making for outfits that will get anyone excited for warmer days ahead — or at least give outfit inspiration for those rainy April and May days to come.
As London Fashion Week kicks off, we’ll continue to document the best Autumn 2024 street style out there. Scroll through for some of London’s most inspiring outfits.