This season, which introduces autumn 2024 and will take place until 20th February, showgoers are channelling some of this year’s biggest trends — the colour red bows and rosettes among them — which were already on display during New York Fashion Week. Yet, with London’s near-spring weather and a high chance of rain showers, attendees are likely to be less bundled, making for outfits that will get anyone excited for warmer days ahead — or at least give outfit inspiration for those rainy April and May days to come.