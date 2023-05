Deconstructed Tailoring Was The Standout Street Style Trend At Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Given the finite lifespan of the capitalist model and the current state of the Australian economy, a subsequent sartorial divergence and deconstruction was always inevitable. Women have been impacted most by the Australian rental crisis , spending more than 30% of their income on rent alone. The government makes new, terrifying decisions every day that benefit the wealthy and destroy the infrastructure designed to protect the wellbeing of the most vulnerable. Most days, we read the news and we feel like we’re entering into an era of dystopian proportions.