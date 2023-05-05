Street View After Dark: What People Are Wearing On A Night Out In Brunswick East, Melbourne

Welcome to Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
For the fourth instalment of Street View After Dark, we swung by an event in one of Melbourne's most creative and fashionable suburbs and nightlife spots, Brunswick East.
With an array of nighttime events always happening in this part of Brunswick — ranging from warehouse parties to DJ gigs, and restaurant openings — you'll be hard-pressed to spend a night out here without walking past dozens of impeccably dressed Melbourinans.
Photographer Lexi Laphor scoped out one such event (a fashion boutique pop-up launch) to catch the best street style as guests wandered in and out, sipping wine and dancing the night away in their best looks.
When the lights go out in Brunswick East, we start to see a lot of dark monochromatic looks with splashes of bold colour here and there, and dramatic materials ranging from sheer mesh to shiny leather to vibrant wools. A good mix of thrifted pieces and premium brands come out of the Melbourian wardrobes to create eclectic and effortlessly cool looks for the evening.
Ahead, check out the best nighttime street style looks from Brunswick East, Melbourne.