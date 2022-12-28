The 12 Best Consignment Stores To Sell Your Wardrobe In Melbourne

In the ongoing debate pitting Sydney and Melbourne against each other, style is often relegated to the latter. You only have to look at the city's Fashion Week to see the eclectic and grungy take on clothing there.
But one clear-cut crown Melbourne takes home every time is how it's a haven for consignment stores, offering Melburnians the chance to sell their secondhand goods at good prices.
Reselling can be a battlefield: back-and-forth DMs from half-committed buyers on Messenger, constantly running to the post office, setting up market stalls, or not knowing the full value of your beloved goods.
That's where consignment stores kick in, with shops doing the hard work for you from research to listing and transactions, while taking a small cut for their hard work.
Whether it's a specialised item like shoes or bags, or general clothing, check out the best 12 consignment stores in Melbourne for the next time you "Marie Kondo" out your wardrobe.