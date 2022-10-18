Welcome to the 12th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
As a biased Melbournian, I'd say that even our regular ol' Tuesday lunchtime looks are pretty good. But our style really ups the ante when fashion week rolls around. Melbourne Fashion Week brings together some of the city's most sartorially inclined for a week-long celebration of design. In a rare sighting, Melbournians shed their affinity for black clothing and embrace bright colours and bold patterns.
Photographer Laura Du Vé stalked out several shows during the week — a walkthrough art installation of fashion vignettes in the State Library, Melbourne Fashion Week's first official modest runway, and ganbu marra, a runway that showcased the work of First Nations designers and models.
Read on to soak up some of the best street style to come out of this year's Melbourne Fashion Week.
