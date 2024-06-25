Street View: What People Are Wearing In Canberra’s CBD

Welcome to Street View, a series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
In this instalment of Street View, we headed to the country's capital, to snap the best street style Canberra had on offer immediately before it descended into a long and cold winter.
We enlisted Canberra Core to head into the very centre of the Canberra CBD, where they spotted an eclectic mix of style that captures the unpredictable weather autumn is known for.
While cosy cardigans and thick socks made an appearance, as did a couple of lightweight puffers, many people's outfits fell somewhere in the middle, with one person wearing a tie-front cotton top with wide-leg jeans to perfectly capture the mood.
Keep on scrolling to see exactly what Canberrans were wear on a sunny afternoon in the CBD.