15 Wide Leg Jeans That Will Add Comfort (& Style) To Your Denim Rotation

Jeans might just be one of the most classic wardrobe staples. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't own a pair (or five) and wear them on a fairly regular basis. And while there's certainly a timeless element to the trouser, jeans trends do tend to fluctuate just like everything else in fashion.
In recent years, TikTok has heralded the end of skinny jeans (although they do appear to be back on the runway) and wider-leg styles have gained prominence in our wardrobes. Acting as an antidote to the once-restrictive spray-on silhouettes, wide-leg jeans offer greater comfort without giving up on style.
Lucky for us, they come in many different iterations. From cropped wide-leg styles to '70s-inspired flared jeans and OTT baggy silhouettes, there's no one way to wear the wide-leg jean trend. It's all about finding a silhouette that suits you.
Ahead, we explore the varying iterations of wide-leg jeans around right now and shop our favourite picks.