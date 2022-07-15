14 Australian Denim Brands To Shop All Year Round

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Since its invention in the 1870s, denim has proliferated the world unlike any other piece of clothing. No matter how you approach getting dressed, no one is immune to the allure of good denim. Knitwear, shirts, blazers or bikinis, just about everything goes with a solid pair of jeans, denim maxi or cut-offs.
While we love brands like Levi's, we're strong believers in the power of shopping local. And as a nation known for its beaches and laidback culture, there's certainly no shortage of superior denim. In fact, it's easy to get overwhelmed with just how much of the stuff we have to choose from.
To help you sort through the sheer amount on offer, we've put together a comprehensive guide to the Aussie brands making denim for everyone. Whether you want cutting-edge designs, uber comfort, pioneering sustainable fabrics or all of the above, we have you covered.
Ahead, 14 of the best Australian denim brands to shop all year round.