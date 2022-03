How To Style Autumn’s Most Polarising Trend Piece, The Long Denim Skirt

But as hemlines creep up and temperatures creep down, short skirts aren't what our goosebumped limbs are longing for. Instead, off the back of 2021's Y2k revival , we're reaching for the long denim skirts at the back of our wardrobe. Last loved in the '00s , the maxi denim skirt has acquired a reputation for being not just passé but downright dowdy. "How do you wear one without looking like you're in a cult?" asked one team member, with equal amounts of humour and seriousness.