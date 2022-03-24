How To Style Autumn’s Most Polarising Trend Piece, The Long Denim Skirt

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Skirts are morphing into mini skirts, mini skirts are morphing into micro mini skirts, which in turn are morphing into that chainsawed Miu Miu skirt.
But as hemlines creep up and temperatures creep down, short skirts aren't what our goosebumped limbs are longing for. Instead, off the back of 2021's Y2k revival, we're reaching for the long denim skirts at the back of our wardrobe. Last loved in the '00s, the maxi denim skirt has acquired a reputation for being not just passé but downright dowdy. "How do you wear one without looking like you're in a cult?" asked one team member, with equal amounts of humour and seriousness.
Advertisement
Just recently that Fashion Month made its way across the globe. While show-stopping details like daytime sequins and sky-high platforms don't need to work too hard to capture the attention of onlookers, a denim-heavy ensemble relies on the art of styling.
On the streets of Milan, New York and Paris, maxi denim skirts in various hues, weights and cuts came out to play. From hip-riding faded washes to figure-hugging pale denim pieces, the spectrum of the long jean skirt means there's one to suit every style.
For a rugged-up winter look, layers — both over and under the skirt — add dimension and interest to what can seem like an overwhelming amount of denim. Break up the blue with a layered longline jacket and tights. While we cling onto the last of the warm-ish weather, a statement top or a plain singlet pairs nicely with the skirt, and a little midriff or décolletage goes a long way.
And the shoes — oh the shoes! The power of shoes is not to be underestimated just because we're working with a maxi skirt. In the flat shoe camp, we've spotted Crocs, brogues and sneakers peeking out from under the skirt's hem. But the real winner in our books is a statement high boot. In a look adjacent to Lizzie McGuire's skirt over pants moment, boots can act as an additional textural layer, adding colour and interest.
Advertisement
Over on TikTok, fashion lovers are experimenting with this hotly debated piece of apparel and paying tribute to its '90s and '00s roots. While some are inspired by Bella Hadid, others are looking to modern-day East Asian influencers.
@michaila.c Reply to @leftistgemini hope this helps!💖 #90s #2000s #fashion #denimskirt ♬ original sound - ALTÉGO
@karameleonvintage Styling long denim skirts 💙 Which look was your fav? #fyp #foryou #y2k #y2koutfits #denim #stylingoutfits #tiktokfashion #2000sthrowback ♬ GIMMIE MORE SLAYYYLER - Dixie Normas
2022's iteration of the denim trend piece takes notes from the past while translating it for current times. A collision of Y2k trends, layers and cutouts confirms the old adage: more is more.